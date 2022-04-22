200 Arrested As NDLEA Seals Off Abuja Hotel Over Cannabis Party

Over 200 persons have been arrested as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) sealed off a hotel in Abuja, the anti-narcotics agency said on Thursday.

In a statement, NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the arrest was made on Wednesday following a raid conducted on Diplomatic Suites in the Asokoro area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said during the raid, illicit drugs were recovered, while organisers of the cannabis party as well as attendees have been arrested and are currently in custody.

“Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have raided and sealed Diplomatic Suites Hotel, Asokoro, Abuja, in a joint operation with men of the Department of State Services, DSS, to stop a cannabis party and the launch of a suspected new psychoactive drink,” the statement partly read.

“About 200 attendees, including three young ladies who organised the hemp party, are currently being profiled and interviewed while bottles of the new drink have been taken for lab analysis.

“The hotel was raided at about 8:18 pm on Wednesday, 20th April, following actionable intelligence that some youths were planning to hold a hemp party at the hotel. Quantities of Cannabis Sativa were recovered from the pockets and bags of those arrested at the hemp party.

“The audacious party, no doubt, is part of attempts by some elements to create a drug subculture in the Nigerian social space. The NDLEA will, however, continue to work with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders to ensure abuse of illicit substances is not allowed to get entrenched in the country under any guise.”