2022 WASSCE: No Clash In Date With UTME — WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says there is no clash in its examination dates with this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The council’s Head of National Office (HNO) Mr Patrick Areghan made the clarification during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Areghan was speaking against the backdrop of concerns raised by some stakeholders, including parents, that a clash might endanger the performance of some candidates in both examinations.

Reports have it that the Federal Ministry of Education had in a circular dated April 5, titled: Update on 2022 Examinations Timetable for all Examination Bodies, addressed to all the test bodies in the country, showed a clash in date.

The clash in date was for both West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), organised by WAEC, and UTME organised by JAMB.

The circular was said to have been signed by Mr David Gende, a Director, overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the ministry.

Areghan said: “Yes, I have seen it too, but that date is not correct.

