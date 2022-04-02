32-Year-Old Man Rapes 75-Year-Old Grandmother To Death In Adamawa

32-year-old, Iliya Musa, has been arrested by the police for allegedly raping a 75-year-old grandmother to death in Adamawa State.

The incident happened last Saturday in Maduguva community in the Mubi North Local Government Area of the state.

Samuel Adamu, who is the son of the rape victim, said, “The rapist come (sic) to my mother’s house around 8 pm last Saturday and raped her to death.

“Our neighbour, Esther Thomas heard when my mother was shouting, so she rushed and called my elder brother, Yohanna Adamu, who caught him in the act.”

Musa, who has confessed to the crime, said that he was under the influence of alcohol.

“I was returning from a wedding ceremony in the night when I heard the grandmother sobbing in her room. I went in and in the twinkling of an eye, I found myself on top of her,” Musa said.

The State Police spokesperson, DSP Sulaiman Ngoruje, who confirmed the incident said, “The suspect has been arrested and will be charged to court after investigation.”