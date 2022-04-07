ASUU Insists IPPIS Is Anti-University, Says No Going Back On 2009 Agreement

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged the federal government to scrap the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

According to the Union, it is not in line with the operations of the university system and should be scrapped in the country’s overall interest of tertiary education.

The Coordinator of ASUU-Calabar Zone, Aniekan Brown, declared in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State, that ASUU is committed to resistance for the life and preservation of the quality of public university education in Nigeria.

He emphasized that, despite the fact that ASUU’s struggles are misunderstood, there is no turning back on the outstanding concerns in the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement.

Brown called on Nigerians and the general public to support ASUU’s stance on IPPIS and other outstanding issues on the FGN/ASUU 2009 Agreement as it is the only way to end its incessant strikes.