Devil Does Not Destroy Marriages – Daddy Freeze Tells Ka3na

OAP, Daddy Freeze has responded to former BBNaija star, Ka3na Jones after she said that the devil has destroyed marriages.
In an Instagram on Thursday, the on-air personality said that the devil does not destroy marriages.
According to the self-declared scripture tutor, there is no passage in the Bible where the devil destroyed a single marriage,
“Dear K3na and Nigerians Christians. The devil does not destroy marriages; the devil did not destroy a single marriage in the entire Bible, read for yourself to verify. So please, stop blaming the devil for our personal errors and shortcoming,” he wrote.