DSS Speaks On Resurgence Of Bomb Attacks, Says Religious Places Are Targets

The Department of State Services (DSS) has broken its silence on the resurgence of bomb attacks in the country.

Lives were lost when suspected Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters carried out two separate attacks in Taraba and one in Yobe State last week.

Commenting on this development, Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, said there were plans by “criminal elements to return the country to the pre-2015 era reminiscent of IED attacks on soft and hard targets in parts of the country.”

He said the Service had uncovered the plot to attack critical infrastructures and other “frequented public places.”

These include worship places and relaxation centres during and after the holidays.

The objective, Afunanya stated, is to achieve some self-serving interests as well as cause fear among the citizenry.

“Though there are already reported cases of such incidents in some areas, the Service has uncovered a ploy by suspected criminal gangs to forge an alliance among themselves with a view to launching further attacks on critical infrastructure and other frequented public places like worship and relaxation centres, especially during and after the holidays and festive celebrations.

“Following these, patrons, owners and managers of aforementioned public places are advised to be wary of this development and implement basic security measures to deter the threats. While the Service is committed to the disruption of this trend and pattern of violent attacks, it will continue to partner with other security agencies to ensure that necessary drills are emplaced in order that public peace and order are not jeopardized.

“To this end, residents are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses and share, with security and law enforcement agencies, useful information on the activities of criminals.”