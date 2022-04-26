Do People Still Marry For Love Or Does Everyone Have An Agenda – Actress Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has taken to Twitter to enquire the actual reason people are getting married.

In her Tweets, Yvonne opined that some people get married for love, passport, kids, banging bodies and others. She wondered if anyone marries for love now.

Her Tweets Read;

”Some marry for the money, others for a passport, others for kids, others because of a banging body, etc etc errmm. Do peeps still marry because they love each other or because one is intelligent? Or does everyone now have an agenda?

In marriage, everyone has an agenda. Society told us otherwise. Our parents told us otherwise. Our church told us otherwise.”