FIFA Speaks On Changes Ahead Of 2022 World Cup

FIFA has denied that it is considering modifying the way it calculates playing and stoppage periods ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

There have been speculations that the international football governing body may make alterations so that fans can see the ball more often.

According to claims, FIFA President Gianni Infantino was considering extending games for up to 100 minutes or longer.

However, FIFA has said even if such a decision is in the works, it cannot be enforced before this year’s tournament.

“Following some reports and rumours spread today, FIFA would like to clarify that there will be no changes to the rules regarding the length of football matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 or any other competition,” FIFA said on its official Twitter account.