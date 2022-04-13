JJC Skillz’s First Baby Mama, Taiye Breaks Silence Amid Rumours Of His Marital Crisis With Funke Akindele

Taiye Fajemisin, the first baby mama of JJC Skillz has showered love on him and his family amid marital crash speculations.

Recall that Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz were rumoured to be having serious marital fracas which could possibly lead to the actress driving her husband out of the house.

Moment later, JJC made a post to shut down rumours of his marriage with Funke facing troubles and Taiye reacted in his comment section.

Taiye showed love and support for Funke and JJC by noting that she has their back always. She also prayed for God to bless their family.

In her words: “All peachy and plum. God bless your family blood. Remain blessed, we have your back always!”

