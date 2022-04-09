Faruk Sani was convicted and sentenced to two and a half years in prison by Justice Usman Na’abba of the Kano State High Court in Kano for stealing N6,900,000.00 ( Six Million, Nine Hundred Thousand Naira only).
On Thursday, April 7, 2022, he was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to five counts of theft charges at the Kano Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.
The convict pleaded guilty to the five counts when they were read to him.
In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, Ahmed Aroga prayed the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.
Sani’s journey to the Correctional Centre started when a petitioner alleged that he conspired with four other suspects: Ibrahim Abubakar, Abubakar Ibrahim Musa Kofa, Musa Sanusi Abdulsalam and Aliyu Auwal Umar (at large) and stole the sum of N6,900, 900 (Six Million, Nine Hundred Thousand and Nine Hundred Naira) by hacking into an account belonging to her and transferred the money into several bank accounts.