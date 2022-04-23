Lagos Reopens Chrisland Schools As Students Resume On Monday

The Lagos State Ministry of Education has directed that all Chrisland Schools shut for alleged sexual misconduct of some students in Dubai be reopened from Monday, April 25th, 2022.

The directive follows a review of the ongoing administrative investigation into the incident. Besides, it is to ensure that students are not denied access to learning when the new term begins on Monday, 25th April 2022.

The State Government shut the schools for the safety of students and the staff and to ensure an unhindered investigation of the incident.

The Ministry of Education and other relevant agencies of the State, in conjunction with the school’s Parent Teachers Association, will be working on scheduled psychosocial support for the students.

An extensive assessment of the school’s procedure, especially on external trips and excursions, is being made to identify safety gaps and prevent such incidents.

The Ministry will launch the reviewed guidelines/protocols governing private and public schools across the state within the next month.

Meanwhile, the state government said all students in public and private primary and secondary schools in the state are to resume for the third term on Monday.

Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEAQ), Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, said all proprietors and administrators must ensure that all schools resume on that date.

Seriki-Ayemi said that the second term holiday, which started on Friday, 8th April, ended on Friday, 22nd April 2022 as stated in the Y2021/2022 academic calendar, explaining that the public holidays within the term such as Workers Day, Eid- El-Fitr and Eid-El-Kabir were put into consideration and embedded in the calendar.

Advising students to shun all forms of social vices as they prepare for resumption, Mrs Seriki-Ayeni implored parents to continue to monitor the activities of their wards at home.

She also enjoined proprietors and school administrators to ensure strict compliance with the Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy, stressing that there must be full compliance with all safety protocols on school premises for a safe learning environment, as the State Government remains committed to the delivery of quality education.