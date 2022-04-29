Ogun Governor, Abiodun Declares Re-Election Bid

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has declared his intention to run for a second term as governor of the state.

Ahead of the elections scheduled to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2023, the governor announced that his deputy, Noimot Oyedele, would remain his running mate in the contest.

Governor Abiodun made the announcement on Thursday at the Executive Council chamber of the Government House in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He spoke while receiving the nomination and expression of interest forms bought and presented to him by a group from his constituency, the Dapo Abiodun Mandate Group.

The governor who could not hide his feeling about the gesture thanked the group for believing in him and promised not to betray the trust and confidence reposed in him.

The group had passed a vote of confidence in the governor and his team for his leadership style which they said has continued to impact positively on the socioeconomic and political development of the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Abiodun shared the news on his Facebook page, saying, “Today, I formally declared my intention to run for a second term in office, and I also announced that I will be running with my deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako Oyedele.

“This was during the presentation of my nomination form by the DA Mandate Group to me. The DA Mandate Group, led by Apagun Biyi Adeleye, had raised funds for the purchase of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for my second term bid.

“With the support of the good citizens and residents of our dear State, we must sustain the #BuildingOurFuture Together Agenda by doing all that is reasonably within our reach towards ensuring that we provide focused and qualitative governance for everyone.”