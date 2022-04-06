Tecno Millionaire Promo Is Here And You Could Win 1 Million Naira Lots Of Other Prizes

If you had a million Naira now, what would you do? Take a much-needed vacation, pay off those pending bills, or start off that small business you’ve always wanted to? Having dreamed of the millionaire life, here is your chance to become one thanks to TECNO!

Have you heard of the TECNO MILLIONAIRE PROMO?

The TECNO millionaire promo is open to all fans and users where the grand prize winner goes home with a huge sum of 1 million Naira. Still, other winners get to win several prizes among which include 100k shopping vouchers, televisions, rechargeable fans, refrigerators, and blenders, among other household appliances.

Want to win the whooping One Million Naira?

TECNO always makes things easy for their fans and loyal customers, so you don’t have to worry! Walk into any authorized TECNO retails outlet and buy any of the Camon 18, Camon 18P or Camon 18 Premier, get a discount plus and instant gift, as well the raffle ticket that qualifies you for the weekly draws.

Weekly draws will be conducted Nationwide across 7 regions, and also online via a Facebook live draw where lucky winners get to win the shopping vouchers and home appliances. The final draw will held on May 13 for 1 lucky customer to win a whopping One Million Naira!

Hurry now, promo starts April 5th and ends on May 5th, 2022, so get your family and friends ready. TECNO’s Millionaire promo is the start of something new. You could be a million naira richer any day now. Be sure to follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for all the latest on this promo and many more juicy updates!