Nigerian Law Student Damilola Olakanmi Dies In UK After Eating Cannabis Sweet

Damilola Grace Olakanmi, a 23-year-old Nigerian business law student, died in the United Kingdom after consuming a cannabis-laced sweet.

Damilola, a single mother’s only child from Ilford in east London, purchased the ‘gummies’ using a messaging app.

They were delivered to her house on March 29th.

According to multiple UK media, she became unwell instantly and was rushed to Queens Hospital in severe condition at 11.30 p.m.

Her 21-year-old friend, a US student visiting the UK, was also treated by medics but was later discharged.

Damilola, a Hertfordshire University student, died on April 2, leaving his mother inconsolable.

Wumi, her mother, had kept vigil next to her bed till she died on Saturday night.

Wumi is an ardent church goer and had prayed for her daughter’s survival

Wumi’s friend Richard Taylor, 75, told the Evening Standard: ‘Wumi has lost her only child – she has nothing now.

‘They had to hold her up because she broke down every time a friend came to the house to give support.

‘It’s a tragic warning to all young people about how they live their lives. They should resist drugs.

‘Damilola was a promising young woman who should be looking forward to her future and having children of her own. She was studying law.’

A relative, named only as Dunni, added the family were demanding answers.

She said: “Damilola was a sweet, quiet girl – a bit of an introvert. Her mother looked up to her.

“She was very kind and loved looking after children and wanted to please everyone. The family will never come to terms with this. We need to know what happened. Her mother is not young any more.

“We don’t want Damilola’s memory to be just like that. You want her to be remembered as the girl who asked everyone, ‘Are you okay and do you want anything?’.”

According to the Daily Mail, Leon Brown, 37, of South Norwood, was detained on Friday in connection with the crime.

He was charged with having purpose to supply a Class B synthetic cannabis, being involved in the supply of a synthetic cannabinoid, and having intent to supply a psychoactive drug.

According to the Met, he was caught with a considerable amount of cash and what seemed to be edible cannabis goods.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, of the Met’s East Area Basic Command Unit, said: ‘I must warn the public against taking any illegal substances, including those packaged in the form of cannabis sweets.

‘Please do not buy or consume these products. They are illegal and, because of the child-friendly packaging, they can pose a risk of accidental consumption.

‘The particular batch of sweets were contained in packaging featuring Trrlli Peachie O’s branding.

‘It has not been confirmed at this stage where the sweets were manufactured. Drug dealers harm communities and risk the safety of individuals.

‘We will take positive action to target those engaged in this activity as well as those found in possession of these substances.’