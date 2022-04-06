2023 Presidency: El-Rufai Fails To Endorse Tinubu, Says God Will Choose The Best For Nigeria

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has failed to endorse the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for the 2023 election.

El-Rufai, who said Nigeria is at “critical crossroads” following what he called “multiple quagmires” said God will choose the best leader for Nigeria.

He stated this while receiving Tinubu, who was in the state, on a condolence visit over the bandits’ attack on a Kaduna-bound train.

The governor commended Tinubu for cancelling his 70th anniversary colloquium in honour of the victims of the attack.

“This gesture by Asiwaju is a show of powerful leadership, empathy and concern for the lives and property of Nigerians. It’s unprecedented in our history in Nigeria. The government and people of Kaduna state will never forget this gesture. We are very grateful to you for service, sacrifice and commitment to the unity and that of our country. We appreciate your call for people to contribute to enable us rehabilitate the victims of this tragedy.

“We are aware of your aspiration to be president of this country, we look forward to further engagement so that we can progress that aspiration.

“Nigeria is at crossroad, critical crossroad, and we must take very difficult decisions to get the right leaders that would take us out of the multiple quagmires that we are going through. These are human challenges and they can be solved by human ingenuity. I pray for God to choose who is best for Nigeria, so that we will be the better, united, progressive and exemplary country that is fair and just to everyone.”