‘My Heart Is Too Damaged’, Tonto Dikeh Gives Up On Finding Love

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh is not stressing herself about finding love in another man’s arm after all the failed relationships she had in the past.

The thespian disclosed this in her latest Instagram stories when she addressed an accusation she got from one of her friends.

Tonto Dikeh, who recently got engaged in a war of words with her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri, stipulated that her heart was too damaged and hardened.

The single mother-of-one added that she planned to be ‘cruising’ around with men without taking them seriously. She noted that if she ever finds true love, it would be a cherry on the icing for her.

In her words; “Someone said am scaring men away, sister do you think after all I have been through, I want a man?”

“If this happens, it will be the cherry on the icing but MY HEART’s TOO DAMAGED AND HARDENED to ever feel the need to want a relationship. But cruising is allowed.”