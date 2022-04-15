Two Men Remanded For Defecating In Kaduna Mosque

A Shari’a Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, has remanded two men, Nura Usman and Adamu Dauda, in a correctional facility for allegedly defecating in a mosque.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the police charged Usman and Dauda with public nuisance and inciting violence.

The judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, adjourned the case until April 28 for the police to present witnesses.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Inspector Ibrahim Shuaibu, said Usman and Dauda were handed over to the Tudun Wada Police Station on April 11 by members of the community.

He said Usman was caught defecating in a mosque on Alkalawa Road, Tudun Wada, Kaduna, around 2pm.

He said Dauda, the second defendant, promised to give Usman N20,000 to defecate in the mosque.