2023: Ambode Will Announce His Plans This Week, Says Campaign Spokesman

A former commissioner in Lagos, Olawale Oluwo had stated that Akinwunmi Ambode, a former governor of the state, will announce plans ahead of the 2023 polls “within the week”.

Oluwo, who is the chairman of the Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Group, stated this on Tuesday when he appeared on a programme on ARISE Television.

Ambode was governor of Lagos state for one term. He lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in the build-up to the 2019 elections to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, current Lagos governor.

“Governor Ambode will announce his plans within the week. I think the closing for the sale of forms is Friday,” Oluwo said.

Oluwo also dismissed reports that the Ambode campaign group has been banned.

“Even the president of Nigeria, can he ban an association? When the constitution of Nigeria says that there is freedom of association. We are all members of the party (APC),” he said.

“To be able to ban an association, there is a process and there must be probable cause that the association is engaging in criminality or treason or bad things that threaten the security of the state. The president himself or the authorities will have to go to court and get an order to proscribe.

“Nobody can use saliva and ban any association because it is guaranteed by the constitution. That statement by the APC PRO that AMGO has been banned is a completely reckless statement.”