2023: ‘Nigerian Youths Are Coming With Power In Their Hands’ – Ambode

Former Lagos state governor Akinwunmi Ambode has urged Nigerian youths to register and obtain permanent voter cards (PVCs) in order to vote in the 2023 elections.

In a statement posted on his verified social media channels on Tuesday, the former Lagos governor stated that power is in the hands of the youth.

He expressed gratitude to his followers for their “overwhelming endorsement” of his “modest contributions” to Lagos’ prosperity.

“After all we have been through, God has been faithful. Thank you for the overwhelming endorsement of our modest contributions to the growth of Lagos,” he said.

“It can only get better for Lagos, and indeed Nigeria. The youths are coming.

The power is in their hands. Go and get your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ready. Your future is NOW!”