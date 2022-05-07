Another Two-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

According to emergency personnel, another two-story structure has fallen in the Ago Palace Way district of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The two-story structure on Chris Igadi Street, off Ago Palace Way, across from the Kilimanjaro/AP fueling station, fell at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday.

The collapse occurred five days after a three-story building collapsed in Lagos’ Ebute Metta neighbourhood, killing ten people and rescuing 23 others.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, reacted to the situation around 3 a.m. on Saturday, according to Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary.

”On arrival, information gathered from the residents revealed that the building gave signs several hours before the building collapsed.

”Fortunately, nobody was trapped as all the occupants evacuated the area when the signs began two hours before the collapse.

”A head count of occupants was carried out to ensure no occupants is missing and the remains of the building were cordoned off,” he said.

He added that the operation was concluded at about 5:23am, adding that the site would be handed over to LABSCA and Ministry of Physical Planning for further investigation.