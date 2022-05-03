Man Trying To Retrieve His Phone From Pit Toilet Got Trapped In Kano

A 30-year-old man, Haruna Abdullahi, got trapped while trying to retrieve his phone which fell into a pit toilet at Aku Village area of Gaya Local Government of Kano State.

The victim did not succeed in his mission as he lost his life in the process.

Commenting on the tragic development, Saminu Yusuf Abdullahi, Spokesman of the State Fire Service, said the man was in an unconscious state when he was brought out of the toilet.

“We received an emergency call form Aku Village Gaya Local Government Area and our men reached the area, at about 07:25 am.”

“They found that, a man of about 30 years old, by name Haruba Abdullahi enter inside toilet pit (sokaway) with intention to pick his cellphone that, fell inside the toilet, victim reported trapped.

“His brother of about 45 years old, by name Adamu Danjimmai, who tried to rescue him, but very unfotunately, he became trapped,” he said.

He said the corpse was handed over to the village head, while the people were advised to avoid using phones inside the toilet.