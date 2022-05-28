Osas Ighodaro Called Out For Allegedly Sleeping With Married Colleague, Stan Nze

Osas Ighodaro, a Nollywood actress, has been accused of having some romantic escapades with her married colleague, Stan Nze.

Gistlovers, a contentious Instagram blog that sparked outrage on social media, shared a screenshot of its chat with an unknown individual who claimed that Osas is sleeping with Stan Nze despite the fact that he is married to Blessing Jessica Obasi.

The unidentified cybernaut claimed that during Osas Ighodaro’s mother’s burial, she and Stan Nze slept in the same hotel room, and that this is all the information he/she has for the time being.

While commenting on the allegation, Gistlovers stated that it has yet to be confirmed, but promised to address issues concerning the actress as soon as possible.

However, it is important to note that lately, the anonymous handler has been hinting at digging up Osas’s dirty acts which have left cybercitizens curious.

See the post below: