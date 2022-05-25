Singer Joeboy proudly rocks bra thrown at him by a fan during his performance (video)

Joeboy proudly rocked a bra thrown at his on stage by a fan.
The singer was performing in front of a screaming crowd when someone threw a bra at his feet.
He bent, picked up the bra, and asked: “Who threw this?”
He later shared a photo of himself with the bra hanging from his waist.
