Singer Joeboy proudly rocks bra thrown at him by a fan during his performance (video)

Joeboy proudly rocked a bra thrown at his on stage by a fan.

The singer was performing in front of a screaming crowd when someone threw a bra at his feet.

He bent, picked up the bra, and asked: “Who threw this?”

He later shared a photo of himself with the bra hanging from his waist.

