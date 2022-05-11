South-West APC Presidency Morally Fair -Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has canvassed that the coveted presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress be zoned to South-West aspirants in the spirit of equity and fairness.

Sanwo-Olu made the statement when he returned his nomination and expression of interest forms at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.

The governor was accompanied by some state executives and party leaders.

Speaking to journalists after he submitted his forms, excited Sanwo-Olu disclosed that in line with what was discussed at the last meeting of South-West leaders, it was morally fair that the pendulum of the presidential ticket went in their direction.

“That is what is fair, that is what is just. But it is really about Nigeria. There are aspirations everywhere and there are so many qualified people.

“But for equity and fairness we have in our country, I think it’s just morally fair that it goes to that part and South-West is top-notch in that. We believe that our positions from those meetings are still very valid and everybody must consider them,” he said.