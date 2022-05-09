STRIKE: FG Invites ASUU For Talks

The Federal Government has called Academic Staff Union of Universities leaders to discussions in Abuja today, as the union ends its two-month warning strike.
Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour, said on Friday that a meeting will be held today, Monday, to examine outstanding concerns.
Today marks the end of the Academic Staff Union of University’s two-month warning strike (ASUU).
If the Federal Government fails to satisfy all requests, the union has vowed to go on indefinite strike.
ASUU requests the release of revitalization money for universities, as well as the renegotiation and implementation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement.
In addition, the Federal Government is expected to disburse earned allowances for university teachers and to deploy the UTAS payment platform for the payment of university lecturers’ salaries.