STRIKE: FG Invites ASUU For Talks

The Federal Government has called Academic Staff Union of Universities leaders to discussions in Abuja today, as the union ends its two-month warning strike.

Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour, said on Friday that a meeting will be held today, Monday, to examine outstanding concerns.

However, ASUU’s National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, stated that the union had not received an invitation from the government and criticized the administration for being unconcerned.

Today marks the end of the Academic Staff Union of University’s two-month warning strike (ASUU).

If the Federal Government fails to satisfy all requests, the union has vowed to go on indefinite strike.

The union made the announcement on Sunday during its National Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

ASUU requests the release of revitalization money for universities, as well as the renegotiation and implementation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement.

In addition, the Federal Government is expected to disburse earned allowances for university teachers and to deploy the UTAS payment platform for the payment of university lecturers’ salaries.