“We’ve Notified The Police” – Headies Threatens To Disqualify Portable Over Death Threat To Co-Nominees

The organizers of the Headies, a popular music awards show, have threatened to disqualify Portable as a result of his death threat to co-nominees for its 2022 edition.

The singer, who was nominated for ‘Rookie of the Year’ and ‘Best Street-Hop Artiste,’ threatened to kill anyone who won any of the awards in his place.

Portable made this threat in a video on Wednesday as he claimed other nominees are no match for him.

Consequently, the Headies in its public announcement on Friday said it might be forced to disqualify the singer if he fails to retract his statement and issue an apology on his social media pages.

The statement reads in part:

“We have notified the Nigerian police of Mr. Okokiola’s actions to fellow nominees.

“Also, demand for the immediate retraction of the video as well as a written apology to nominees in both categories and to The Headies has been made.

“Should Mr. Okikiola fail to meet our demands, we will not only disqualify him from participating in The Headies but also enforce the instrumentality of the law.

“The general public are hereby implored to disregard the video and stop the dissemination of same in the public space.”