Dolapo Osinbajo Hails Husband After Presidential Primaries

Dolapo Osinbajo has celebrated her husband Yemi Osinbajo after losing the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries.

The APC primaries which took place at the Eagle Square Abuja produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu who polled 1271 votes to become the party’s flag bearer.

Rotimi Amaechi came second with a total vote of 316 while Osinbajo gathered a total of 235 votes.

Despite losing the election, Dolapo took to her Instagram account to praise her husband in Yoruba language.

She wrote:

Oluyemi..

Oluleke..

Omoluabi..

Omo oko..

Oninu ire..

Oniwa Pele..

Oniwa tutu…

Ologbon..

Olododo..

Alaanu..

I’m proud of you!

Meanwhile, Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, over his victory.

Recall that Tinubu emerged winner of the presidential ticket of APC with a wide margin, followed by Rotimi Amaechi and Yemi Osinbajo.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Yemi Osinbajo congratulate Tinubu on his victory, President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of the party for a successful convention and presidential primary.