Gambian Man Asks For Nkechi Blessing’s Hand In Marriage After Scandalous Break Up With Ex-Lover

By
Sheedah Lawal
-

Controversially Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has revealed that a Gambian man who apparently has fallen in love with her asked for her hand in marriage.

Nkechi shared a screenshot of the message she received from her admirer who begged her to accept his proposal since she is no longer with Opeyemi Falegan.

The suitor asked Nkechi to forget Nigerian men and move with him to the Gambia or to his place in the UK.

The Gambian asked Nkechi Blessing to try men from other countries and leave Nigerian men because they won’t stop breaking her heart.

The actress who shared the message on her Insta Stories found it funny and stated that she would soon stop opening her DM.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu has finally walked down the aisle with his wife, Pastor Winifred Akhuemokan.

This is coming a few weeks after the actor broke the internet with photos and videos of their traditional wedding.

