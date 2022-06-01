Heartbroken Lady Discovers Her Singing Talent After Boyfriend Of 5 Years Married Someone Else (Video)

A young lady has broken down in tears after she was dumped by her boyfriend she’s been dating for five years.

According to reports, the young lady who got dumped wasn’t told that by her boyfriend that he was getting married; she found out about the wedding after she saw pictures from the wedding on Facebook.

The young lady, possibly inspired by her heartbreak, had been reported to have been sitting on a stair case, all morning and singing along superbly with a song that was being played.

Reports also claim that the boyfriend had married his bestie, regardless of the fact that he had told his girlfriend that they were just friends and nothing was going on between them.

Watch the video below: