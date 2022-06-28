Iyabo Ojo, Anita Joseph, Ada Ameh Others React As ChaCha Eke Dumps Her Husband

Nigerian celebrities like Iyabo Ojo, Ada Ameh, Anita Joseph and many others have expressed concern for their colleague ChaCha Eke Faani over the split from her husband, Austin Faani.

Recall that in October 2020, ChaCha took to social media to share a video announcing the end of her marriage to her husband and popular movie director, Austin.

A few days later, she shared another video from a hospital bed disclosing that she had been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder while debunking allegations that her marriage ended due to domestic violence

However, in a post she shared on her Instagram page a few hours ago, Chacha apologized to the public for living a lie.

She stated that she’s done with her marriage and her lawyer, welfare department and Nigerian Police are with her video evidence and statement which would be published soon.

Reacting to the post, many Nollywood stars stormed her comment section to pray for her.

nina_ivy_ wrote: “My prayers are with you”

adaameh wrote: “It is well my darling”

iyaboojofespris wrote: “The Lord is with you”

ifuennada wrote: “Praying for you; for the strength to heal and never look back”

realanitajoseph wrote: “Cha na, My baby love and hubby good bless your family forever in Jesus name name”

ejineokoroafor wrote: “May God see you through”

jnrpope wrote: “May God take control , Amen”

adaezeeluke wrote: “Love and Hugs Ezenwanyi”

meetjaneobi wrote: “May God guide and protect you in whatever decision you choose to make, love and light queen”