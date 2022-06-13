June 12: MKO Abiola’s Family Makes Fresh Demand From Nigerian Government

The family of the late Chief MKO Abiola has asked the Nigerian government to implement the manifesto of the late politician.

The call was made on Sunday, June 12 by the head of the Abiola Family, Murtala Abiola while speaking with newsmen during the annual prayer session for late MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the annulled 1993 presidential election held at the family compound of Gbagura, Abeokuta.

According to him, if the manifestoes are implemented, it will make life easier for Nigerians and will put an end to poverty and suffering in the country.

He said, “Nigeria’s money belongs to all Nigerians, whether Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba. And everyone must benefit from it.

“That’s why in MKO Abiola’s manifesto, there is provision that allowances should be given to students and the unemployed Nigerians.

“As an older man, If I leave Nigeria tonight, and I get to the US, they will take me to an old peoples’ home. They will take care of me medically, feeding and all that. Even if I die and nobody claims my corpse, they will take care of the funeral.

“All these programmes should be made accessible in Nigeria. We all travel abroad and see what is obtainable there, but when we return home, we find it difficult to replicate it.

“All the funds end up in their (referring to the political class) pockets. The money will finish, and he, who is keeping the money, will finish.”