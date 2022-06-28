‘Leave Now Or Leave As A Corpse,’ Chacha Eke Announces Split With Husband

Nollywood actress Charity Eke, popularly known as Chacha Eke has announced that her marriage to her husband, Austin Faani, is over.

Chacha made this known via her Instagram handle in the early hours of Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

“LEAVE NOW ALIVE OR LEAVE AS A CORPSE. Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow,” part of her post on Instagram read.

The movie star added that she doesn’t want to die or go missing, hence, she is calling it quits with her husband, Austin Faani.

She continued, “I don’t want to ‘die’ or go inexplicably ‘missing’. I sincerely and publicly apologise for living a lie these past years. True to random speculations, there has been trouble in my ‘perceived paradise’.

“For the 2nd time in 2 years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage. My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors and my parents.”

The actress appealed to relevant security agencies to be wary if she suddenly becomes unavailable.

“If push comes to shove & suddenly I am incommunicado; my lawyers, the welfare department and the Nigerian Police Force have my testimonials in recorded video clips/statements set for public release on all social media apps and national newspapers,” she added.

This is the second time the actress is publicly announcing her separation from Faani.

Recall that the actress in 2020 revealed that her marriage was over.

A few days later, the actress retracted her statement revealing that she had bipolar disorder.

“Several psychiatrists have come to assess me mentally and I have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Bipolar is real.

“Here in Africa, we tend to not know about it due to ignorance or overlooking it. I cannot tell you all how I have been feeling in these tiny videos I have been making but I will, however, show you in motion pictures soon,” she said at that time.

The duo were married for almost nine years.