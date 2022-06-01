Okorocha Completes APC Presidential Screening

Former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has completed the All Progressives Congress presidential screening.

After being arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission last week Tuesday, there were concerns that the Senator would not be present for the screening.

However, on Tuesday morning, a Federal High Court in Abuja granted him bail in the sum of N500 million with a surety in the same amount.

Following his screening, he thanked his supporters for their support and insisted that Nigeria requires a detribalised leader like him to steer the nation’s affairs.

He promised to address the media about his EFCC case in the coming days.