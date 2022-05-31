We Are Ahead, Says Osinbajo After APC Presidential Screening

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress will win the presidential election in 2023.

On Tuesday, the Vice President was interviewed by the APC Presidential Screening Panel.

Osinbajo told reporters shortly after leaving the screening venue that the exercise had been fruitful.

He said, “We were able to discuss several issues; issues of national and party concerns; and it went very well indeed; we had a very good chat.

“Of course, we are ahead of any party; way ahead, APC is ahead.”