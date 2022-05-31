2023: I Will Defeat Atiku –Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, has expressed confidence in defeating former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate if he is given the ticket of the All Progressives Congress.

The presidential hopeful expressed satisfaction with the screening process while speaking to journalists.

He hailed the PDP’s presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, as a worthy candidate.

Asked about the exercise, he said, “The screening exercise went very well. Appropriate questions were asked about how we are going to fix the challenges facing our nation and appropriate answers were given to them.

“By God’s grace, we are pleased that we had something to offer this nation. In this critical moment in our history, nobody can say I have all the solutions. But we did say to them that we will assemble the best, brightest and fittest from within the country, north and south, and from outside of the country, those in the diaspora.

“The time has come for us to raise the foundation of many generations, to restore our path and ensure that our nation becomes great again.”