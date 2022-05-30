Why I Visited Wike At Home After PDP Presidential Primaries – Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has disclosed why he visited Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State after the party’s primary election.

On Monday, Atiku visited Wike in his Abuja residence for a crucial fence-mending meeting.

Also Read: Ayu to Tambuwal: You’re The Hero Of PDP Convention

However, the former Vice President stated that his visit to Wike was to ensure that every stakeholder was brought on board to boost the party’s chances of winning the 2023 presidential election.

He wrote: “In continuation of my commitment to bring everyone on board in ensuring that the PDP stands as one united party, earlier today, I visited His Excellency Gov Nyseom (sic) Wike at his Abuja residence. This is a continuous process.”