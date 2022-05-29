You Have My Total Support, Tambuwal Assures Atiku

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and assured him of his full support.

This is stated in a statement signed by the governor and released to the media on Sunday.

The governor, who is also the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, was an aspirant on the party’s platform until he abruptly withdrew from the presidential race and backed Atiku on Saturday.

The statement read, “It is history that after far reaching consultations and firm convictions on my part, I decidedly, with our great party and nation at heart, withdrew my aspiration to be nominated as a presidential candidate of our party, in your support.

“It is also history that you are clinching this ticket under the auspices of our party for the second time, the first in Port Harcourt four years ago; and, today, to God’s glory.

“As a bastion of democracy and good governance in our country, I have no doubt that your nomination by our party at this critical juncture in our nation’s quest for Great Leap Forward, is a good omen.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Sokoto state, the PDP Governor’s Forum, which I humbly chair, our party men and women, I felicitate with you on this occasion.

“I assure you that we are desirous of working very closely with you to ensure our party’s victory next year by God’s grace” he added.