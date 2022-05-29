Saraki Congratulates Atiku, Thanks Supporters

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate for 2023, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku, a former vice president, emerged as the opposition party’s presidential candidate at the end of the presidential primary after receiving 371 votes.

In a statement congratulating him, Saraki said, “I thank all our friends and supporters across the nation for believing in our vision to provide #RealSolutions and #FixNigeria!”

Also Read: Atiku Emerges PDP’s 2023 Presidential Flagbearer

“I congratulate the winner of tonight’s #PDPPresidentialPrimary, His Excellency, our former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his emergence as the Presidential flag-bearer of our party.

“As we prepare for the future, I am proud that our message of #RealSolutions and deliberate leadership has resonated with millions of young Nigerians across the nation. Now, we must all rally around all our candidates across the nation to fix our economy, curb the insecurity, and put an end to the rising cost of living.”