Ayu to Tambuwal: You’re The Hero Of PDP Convention

Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has praised Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal for his role in the party’s recently concluded presidential primary.

On Saturday, the PDP held a special convention to select its presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

Tambuwal, who had also been screened to run for the presidential ticket, announced his withdrawal from the race and urged his supporters to support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

At the end of the election, Atiku received 371 votes and was declared the winner, while his closest rival, Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, received 237 votes.

Speaking on Sunday when he paid a visit to Tambuwal, the PDP national chairman hailed him for his efforts during the convention.

“Thank you. You are the hero of the convention,” Ayu told Tambuwal as they shook hands.