Pastor Caught Red-Handed Sleeping With A Married Woman (Video)

A pastor was caught sleeping with a married woman in her matrimonial bed.
The cleric was caught in the act by the woman’s husband, who, along with his friends and family members, videotaped it.
The man, who spoke in Twi (a language spoken in southern and central Ghana), explained that the woman invited him over because she was lonely and needed company.
AdvertisementABUJA DOCTOR REVEAL THE UNIQUE WAY TO PERMANENTLY CURE WEAK ERECTION, SMALL AND SHAMEFUL MANHOOD AND INFERTILITY ISSUES WITHOUT SIDE-EFFECTS WITHIN SHORT PERIOD!! DON'T BE A VICTIM!! Click Here for More Details
He said he stopped what he was doing and rushed to her abode to pray for her as he was even planning to go on evangelism that day. The unnamed pastor said when he reached there, he asked about the whereabouts of her husband to which she replied by saying he was attending to some business projects.
Their conversation however led to sex.
Watch the video below;