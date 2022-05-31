After Meeting APC Governors, Buhari Leaves For Spain With Malami, Aregbesola

President Muhammadu Buhari is visiting Spain at the invitation of the country’s president, Pedro Sanchez.

On Tuesday, the president met with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the party’s presidential primary election on June 6.

Buhari, who is scheduled to return to the country on June 3, will meet with King Felipe VI, the Spanish nation’s head of state.

According to presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina, the president will discuss issues of mutual benefit to both countries during his visit to Madrid.

As a special guest, Buhari will speak at an investment forum jointly organised by the Spanish chamber of commerce, the ministry of trade, and the Confederation of Employers (CEOE).

The president will be accompanied by Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs; Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice; Adeniyi Adebayo, minister of industry, trade and investment; Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture; Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior; Sunday Dare, minister of youth and sports development, and Olorunnimbe Mamora, minister of state for health.

Other members of the delegation are Babagana Monguno, national security adviser; Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar, director-general of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).