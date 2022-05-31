BREAKING: Buhari Meets APC Governors Ahead Of Presidential Primary Poll

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with all of the governors who were elected on the All Progressives Congress(APC) platform.

The meeting is taking place in the presidential villa’s council chambers.

The meeting comes less than a week before the ruling party’s special convention to elect a standard-bearer ahead of the 2023 elections.

The convention will take place between June 6 and 8.

The meeting is attended by Abdullahi Adamu, the APC’s national chairman; Boss Mustapha, the SGF’s secretary; and Ibrahim Gambari, the president’s chief of staff.

More details to follow.