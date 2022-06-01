Presidential Primary: Ayu Not Fit To Continue As PDP Chairman, Says Edwin Clark

Edwin Clark, elder statesman and Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) leader, believes Iyorchia Ayu is unfit to continue as chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Clark was commenting on the events of the PDP presidential primary.

On May 28, shortly before the primary began, Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto and a contender for the presidential ticket, announced his withdrawal from the race and asked his supporters to support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

At the end of the election, Atiku received 371 votes and was declared the winner, while his closest rival, Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, received 237 votes.

Ayu later referred to him as the “hero” of the convention during a visit to Tambuwal the next day.

In response, the Ijaw leader accused the PDP chairman of favoring the north during the primary.

“Even much worse, in the extreme, was the action of the national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), senator Iyorchia Ayu, in his open visit to Governor Tambuwal to congratulate and hail him, in his words, as the hero of the convention,” the statement reads.

“This clearly reveals his partiality and predilection in the processes leading to the baffling conclusion of the PDP Presidential Primary. His undignified and parochial conduct, to please his northern principals, is not only a big disgrace to the office he occupies but, also, a sad display of lewd subservience to the political subjugation of one ethnic group, in a diverse country like Nigeria.

“Senator Iyorchia Ayu’s appalling, thoughtless and unpatriotic public conduct bears grave negative consequences. He should, therefore, no longer consider himself fit and proper to retain his position as the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and should resign now.”