Owo Attack: Your Govt Is Evil And Wicked – Oyedepo Slams Buhari

The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo has described the Muhammadu Buhari-led government as evil and wicked.

Oydepo was reacting to the killing of over 30 worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State on Sunday.

In a sermon on Wednesday, Oyedepo recalled how he warned Nigerians against voting in the Buhari government in 2015, describing the APC government as evil from head to toe.

The renowned cleric said Nigeria has never suffered evil like this in its history, calling on Nigerians not to vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) into power in 2023.

He said: “I am not a propagandist, I am not a public speaker, I am not an activist, I am a prophet. You blindly went and brought in this wicked government.

“Nigeria has never suffered evil like this in our history and they still want to rule? Never! After over 50 people were slaughtered, there has been no response till now. They are evil from head to toe.

“I know the God I serve, and I know that the church is His beloved, and you touch the church, you touch the apple of His eyes. Whatever you now see is what you have chosen. But I know this God, let God arise and let his enemies be scattered.

“He will scatter them, this God will scatter them, do you know that there is no response yet? My God, 50 people slaughtered? My God! This government is evil from head to toe. I knew it, I shouted it, this government is evil. Now the jungle is matured, church people, come to church, let no devil scare you.

“Anyone that dared the gathering of the saints from now is finished, finished from their roots. He said every tongue that shall rise against you in judgement, you shall condemn. You mean you can’t find where they are or you put them there?

“My God, show yourself within days, let the next seven days be days of horror, let it be days of horrors in their camp, days of irrecoverable devastation. As for you (Church members), your life is safe, anyone called by the name of the Lord is secured in this nation.

“I am not an ordained prophet, I am a God-sent prophet and you should know by now when prophets speak, people should listen. See where you brought yourself into, I knew they were evil people, I knew them.”