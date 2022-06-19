Toxic Politics Poisoned Religion In Nigeria – Bishop Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has said that Nigeria’s religion has been poisoned by toxic politics, and has urged Christians to walk toward the barking dog.

On Saturday, he said this while giving an anniversary lecture at the flag-off ceremony of the Knights of Saint Mulumba, KSM Nigeria’s 70th Anniversary, Logo and Mascot Launch.

According to Bishop Kukah, Nigeria is now the world’s ninth-worst country for Christians to live in.

He said, “Now Nigeria is being ranked as the 9th worst country for Christians to live in. We are number nine and Iran is number eight, everywhere I go, people keep asking me what is happening to Christians and Muslims in Nigeria. Toxic politics has now poisoned our religion.”

He explained that though he is not a Veterinarian but was told that when a dog is barking, you walk towards it because if you turn back, it would attack, advising that Christians must walk towards the barking dog.