Toxic Politics Poisoned Religion In Nigeria – Bishop Kukah

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Toxic Politics Poisoned Religion In Nigeria – Bishop Kukah
Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has said that Nigeria’s religion has been poisoned by toxic politics, and has urged Christians to walk toward the barking dog.

On Saturday, he said this while giving an anniversary lecture at the flag-off ceremony of the Knights of Saint Mulumba, KSM Nigeria’s 70th Anniversary, Logo and Mascot Launch.

Advertisement

According to Bishop Kukah, Nigeria is now the world’s ninth-worst country for Christians to live in.

Also Read: We’ll Clamp Down On Those Profiting From Insecurity – Buhari

AdvertisementABUJA DOCTOR REVEAL THE UNIQUE WAY TO PERMANENTLY CURE WEAK ERECTION, SMALL AND SHAMEFUL MANHOOD AND INFERTILITY ISSUES WITHOUT SIDE-EFFECTS WITHIN SHORT PERIOD!! DON'T BE A VICTIM!! Click Here for More Details

He said, “Now Nigeria is being ranked as the 9th worst country for Christians to live in. We are number nine and Iran is number eight, everywhere I go, people keep asking me what is happening to Christians and Muslims in Nigeria. Toxic politics has now poisoned our religion.”

He explained that though he is not a Veterinarian but was told that when a dog is barking, you walk towards it because if you turn back, it would attack, advising that Christians must walk towards the barking dog.

AdvertisementCLICK HERE TO JOIN THE 10,000 NAIRA FOR 100 PEOPLE GIVEAWAY NOW!!!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here