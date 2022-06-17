We’ll Clamp Down On Those Profiting From Insecurity – Buhari

Those who take the law into their own hands, bear arms illegally, and profit from an atmosphere of fear and insecurity, according to President Muhammadu Buhari, will be dealt with decisively.

He delivered his remarks at the Nigeria Police Academy’s fourth Regular Course Cadets’ Passing-Out Parade in Wudil, Kano.

He promised that his administration would continue to show zero tolerance for crime and criminality, and he challenged the police to step up to the plate.

He emphasized the importance of developing a cyber warfare policy with a strategic focus on preventing cyber-attacks against important national infrastructure, reducing national susceptibility to cyber-attacks, and reducing cyber-attack damage and recovery time.

He said: “Today’s landscape extends well beyond the land, sea, and air, into the vast territories of cyberspace. The internet and new digital technologies have provided a platform for the emerging offences to reach unprecedented levels.

“Many of the enemies you’ll confront will be permanently faceless or concealed, leveraging technology to wage warfare that has the potential to be even more destructive than anything the world has ever known.

“The Boko Haram insurgency, the Independent People of Biafra, the Eastern Security Network and banditry in some parts of the country over time, which posed a potent threat to the country, have been significantly degraded and relative normalcy has returned to most towns and villages and more efforts are in place to ensure that normalcy returns all the areas suffering banditry.

“Across the North Central and North West of the country, we’ve made progress with regards to stemming the tide of communal violence, farmers-herdsmen clashes, cattle rustling and kidnapping,” he said.