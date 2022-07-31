39-Year-Old Nigerian Man Beaten To Death In Italy

A 39-Year-Old Nigerian man, Alika Ogorchukwu, has been beaten to death in Civitanova Marche city in the Province of Macerata, Marche Region of Italy.

The Nigerian Embassy in Rome confirmed the news in a statement.

“The incident occurred on a busy street, in front of shocked onlookers, some of whom made videos of the attack, with little or no attempt to prevent it,” the statement said.

“His Excellency, Ambassador Mfawa Omini Abam has condemned the gruesome murder and has commiserated with Mrs. Charity Oriachi, wife of the deceased and the rest of his family.

“His Excellency has directed the provision of immediate consular assistance as appropriate.”

The Embassy said it is currently collaborating with relevant Italian authorities to ensure justice is served and to provide succour to the family of the deceased.

“Ambassador Abam wishes to enjoin members of the Nigerian community in Italy to remain calm and to refrain from taking laws into their hands,” the statement added.

“His Excellency wishes to reassure Nigerians in Italy that citizen’s diplomacy remained the key thrust of his administration and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all Nigerians in Italy receive timely, efficient and professional consular services.”