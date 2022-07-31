Poverty Reduction: FG Disburses N20,000 Grant To 2,900 Persons In Abuja

The Federal Government has disbursed a one-off grant of N20,000 to 2,900 poor and vulnerable persons in the Federal Capital Territory.

Addressing journalists after the flag-off ceremony in Abuja, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said the Vulnerable Group Programme is an expansion of the National Social Investment Scheme.

The scheme’s goal is to help lift one million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

The 2,900 beneficiaries were selected from across the six area councils in Abuja.

“It is going to be replicated in all the other states of the federation,” Farouq said.

“We are flagging off with FCT today and we will continue with the other states by next week.

“This is a program under the National Social Investment Program, an initiative of President Muhammadu Buhari to support the poor and vulnerable of our citizens.

“This is N20,000 to be given to vulnerable groups, a one-off grant. And it is for them to either start some small, petty trading or they will add to their capital.”