‘Celebrity Marriage Is Not Easy’ – Actress Anita Joseph Opens Up

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has opined that celebrity marriage faces a lot of pressure but couples must insist on making their marriage work.

In an interview with Sun Newspaper, the actress said she often received several backslashes online when a celebrity marriage crashes.

However, she feels sorry for those expecting her marriage to crash because it will not stop her from sharing their beautiful moments online.

Anita said her marriage will not crash because she knew what she wanted before going into marriage and everything her mother had taught her is still embedded in her.

She said: “Whenever, a colleague’s marriage crash, these online trolls will come to face me. One told me recently that it is remaining me. However, I feel pity for the people dragging me because they are giving me more reasons to post more romantic moments with my husband on social media.

“They won’t ever stop me from posting my happy moments, never. Celebrity marriage is not easy, we face a lot of pressure out there but you must be stubborn and insist that yours works.

“Again, I knew what I wanted before going into marriage and what my mother taught me about marriage is still embedded in me. She taught me to always shut up when my husband is talking and not to talk back; especially in arguments.

“Two captains can’t be in one ship. Not like you can’t say your piece but there’s a time to pause and let him talk. These things are not easy but for two to work you must agree.”

Speaking on the speculations that she is older than her husband, Anita said people assume a lot because of her plumpy body but they do not care about naysayers.

She said: “When people try to mock me by saying I married a younger lover, I just laugh. It is very hilarious. You know people assume a lot, because I’m plumpy and he’s slim that’s why they feel that way, but it’s cool, we don’t care.

“Now is the age that is their problem while some of them don’t even have a working relationship. Some can’t keep a man for 2 months. They can continue talking, while we enjoy our marriage. His grace has kept us no regrets at all.”