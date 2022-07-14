Court Sends Baba Ijesha To 16 Years Imprisonment Over Defilement

The Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court sitting in the Ikeja area has convicted and sentenced Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, to 16 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, in a judgment that lasted two hours also convicted Baba Ijesha of four out of the six counts for which he was charged.

Baba Ijesha was convicted for indecent treatment of a child and sexual assault.

The judge, however, discharged and acquitted him of counts one and six, which were: sexual assault by penetration and attempted sexual assault by penetration.

The court held that the prosecution could not prove those offenses.

More to follow…